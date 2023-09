Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is a bit of a gloomy start to the day with showers moving off to the east, a mostly cloudy sky, and patchy fog starting our day. The fog lifts by mid-morning but we hold onto the clouds. Showers and thunderstorms start to develop this afternoon into the evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers lingering.

TOMORROW:

We dry out into Tuesday and are mostly sunny.