Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

It is another foggy start to the day with locally dense fog in some locations. The fog will lift by mid to late morning. As we go throughout our day, clouds increase but we do remain dry.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we turn mostly cloudy but continue to remain dry.

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend is looking active as a tropical system moves northward and brings widespread rain to the area. Rain moves in Saturday and continues into Sunday. The heaviest of rain looks to be from Saturday night and into Sunday. Rainfall totals could be as high as 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts. These rainfall totals may lead to isolated flash flooding.