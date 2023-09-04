Here is a look at your grilling forecast:

TODAY:

Passing clouds are starting our day but will decrease this morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky. The real story of the day is the heat and humidity. We have a Heat Advisory in place for the Southern Tier from noon until 7:00 pm today. This is as feels like temperatures reach the mid 90s.

TONIGHT:

Overnight, we are mostly clear and dry. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight.

TOMORROW:

Weather on repeat Tuesday with temperatures reaching well above average again. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s on Tuesday which will likely prompt another Heat Advisory for part of the area. Aside from the heat, we are seeing sunshine.