Memorial Day Grilling Forecast (05/31/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket!

Waking up this morning to lingering shower activity, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area. As an area of low pressure continues to move east off the coast, we will see showers taper off. An area of high pressure will begin to move into the region ushering in some drier air. Breaks in cloud cover the second day will lead to peeks of sunshine. Temperatures today will be warmer than in past days with highs near 70 degrees. Mid/high clouds will build back into the region tonight. Lows nearing the mid-40s.

High pressure looks to keep us mainly dry on Tuesday. Although the majority of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds; spotty showers could develop for the afternoon. These showers will be very isolated in coverage and not everyone will see them. Highs on Tuesday will hover in the mid-70s.