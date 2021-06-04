Weekend Grilling Forecast (06/04/2021)

Here is a look at your weekend grilling forecasted sponsored by Minier’s Supermarket!

The best words to describe the weather for the upcoming weekend will be hot and humid! Temperatures are expected to near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Thanks to the heat and humidity, spotty showers will have the potential to develop during the afternoon hours. Besides this slight chance, most will be able to enjoy mostly to partly sunny conditions. You will want to make sure you stay plenty hydrated this morning and finding ways to stay cool! Heat index values on Sunday could be well into the 90s, something we will be keeping an eye on!