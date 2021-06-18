Weekend Grilling Forecast (06/18/2021)

Your Weekend Grilling Forecast is sponsored by Minier’s Supermarket!
Heading into the first half of Father’s Day weekend we will see the potential for active weather. Breaks in clouds the first half of Saturday will lead to some sunshine, which could help aid in the development of thunderstorms by late in the day. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, for the development of strong to severe storms. Timing for storm development looks to be mid-afternoon through the early evening. The main concern from any storm will be localized heavy rain and strong winds. The surge of warm and moist air thanks to the above-mentioned frontal passage will lead to humid conditions. By Father’s Day itself breaks in clouds will lead to sunshine. Thanks to lingering moisture, isolated showers and storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid-80s.