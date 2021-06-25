Weekend Grilling Forecast (06/25/2021)

Your Grilling Forecast is sponsored by Minier’s Supermarket!
Heading into the weekend we will be sandwiched between a nearly stationary front to the west and the high-pressure system to the east. Depending on how far eastward this frontal system is able to go reach will determine how much shower activity we will see. Any showers that do develop Saturday afternoon will be scattered in coverage but will not be a complete washout. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon, with strong winds being the only concern. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s. The heat and humidity are on for Sunday! High temperatures will be in the low 90s but thanks to the humidity we could see heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Make sure if you have outdoor plans that you are staying weather aware this weekend!