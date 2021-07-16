Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/16/2021)

Your Weekend Grilling Forecast is sponsored by Miner’s Supermarket!

Heading into the first half of the weekend out attention will be on the potential for heavy rainfall as a system moves through the region. The Storm Prediction Center has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for isolated strong to severe storms to develop. On top of the storm threat, there will be the potential for flooding to occur in the Twin Tiers. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has the Twin Tiers in a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5, 1 being the lowest) for excessive rainfall on Saturday. This means there is the potential for scattered flash flooding across the Twin Tiers; the most vulnerable areas will be urban areas, roads, & small streams. The threat of flooding is the main concern we will be keeping a close eye on as the ground is still highly saturated and streams/creeks continue to run high from heavy rainfall earlier this week. Average rainfall for the Twin Tiers, with the latest model updates, look to be between 1-2″; isolated amounts of 2.5 inches will be possible!

Showers and storms will be widespread Saturday as a nearly stationary boundary is situated over the area. On top of this frontal boundary, we will see a disturbance pass through the region during the afternoon and evening. Saturday morning showers will be scattered in coverage as the first round of moisture moves through. The threat for heaviest rain will come in the afternoon and evening; this is also the time period when showers and storms will be widespread! Make sure you are weather-aware on Saturday and have a way to receive watches and warnings if/when they are issued. Highs on Saturday will near 80 degrees.