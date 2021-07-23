Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/23/2021)

Weekend Grilling Forecast sponsored by Minier’s Supermarkets!
Heading into the upcoming weekend the heat and humidity will make a return! Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday; it will also be on the muggy side. Saturday will start off mainly sunny before cloud cover works in through the afternoon and evening. The best chance for rainfall looks to be Saturday night into Sunday, though isolated showers and storms can’t be completely ruled out. As a frontal system moves through the region Sunday we increase the chance for showers and storms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has the Twin Tiers in a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5, level 1 being the lowest) for strong to severe storms to develop. The timing for this will be during the afternoon and evening hours Sunday. The main concern from any storms that do develop will be strong winds and localized heavy rain. Make sure to be weather aware on Sunday and have a way to receive watches/warnings if they are issued.