It will be a picture-perfect start to the upcoming weekend! Thanks to high pressure in the region we will lead to sunshine the first half of the day before cloud cover builds in for the afternoon. This increase in cloud cover will be associated with a frontal system looking to impact the area Sunday. The chance for showers and storms will return on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. We will continue to see slightly below-average temperatures this weekend with highs forecasted to be in the low to mid-70s.
Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/30/2021)
