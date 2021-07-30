Weekend Grilling Forecast (07/30/2021)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - This week for our Mornings in Corning segment, 18 News highlighted local ceramicist Beth Conway. Beth started selling paintings when COVID-19 broke out and donated to local nonprofits that missed out on fundraising. She registered as a business in September of 2020 and started collaborating with Fingerlakes Unique on Market Street in Corning in December. She opened a community hands-on pottery studio in March of 2021.

You can find Beth's work at Fingerlakes Unique on Market Street in Corning, Downtown Grind in Elmira, Millport Landing in Millport and at her studio in Lindley. Here she does commissions. Her studio offers the space for people to rent time on pottery equipment so they can create their own masterpieces!