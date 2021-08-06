Weekend Grilling Forecast (08/06/2021)

Your Grilling Forecast is sponsored by Minier’s Supermarket!
Well NASCAR weekend is finally here! It is going to be a hot and humid one both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s; nearing 90 in some locations. An approaching frontal system will bring the return of active weather Saturday afternoon and evening. After starting the day off with some sunshine, scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon. Heading into race day, we will see the potential for scattered showers and storms as the cold front passes through the region. At this point, the main threat from any storms that do develop will be strong winds. If you are heading to the tracks make sure you are weather aware and stay plenty hydrated!