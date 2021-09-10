Weekend Grilling Forecast (09/10/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Cloud cover continues to linger this morning and this will be the case as we head throughout the morning hours. By this afternoon, the cloud cover becomes more patchy in nature. Isolated showers develop early this afternoon and stick around until the dinner time hours. These showers are due to a west and northwest wind resulting in cool air going over the warm Great Lakes. An area of high pressure builds into the region by this evening which causes the cloud cover to dissipate and allows us to dry out. Temperatures today rise into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Overnight, that area of high pressure allows for mostly clear conditions. Lows will sit near 50 tonight. Saturday is full of sunshine! High pressure remains in control, so we stay dry and enjoy plenty of sunshine! It will be a great day to enjoy some outdoor activities as it is comfortable humidity wise and temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Isolated showers return for Sunday as a weak moisture starved cold front moves in from the west. Highs on Sunday reach the low 80s.