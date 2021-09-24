Weekend Grilling Forecast (09/24/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Today starts off mostly sunny as an area of high pressure moves into the region. As we head into this afternoon, a few clouds develop and move in from the West. These clouds will not last long and will dissipate by the dinner time hours thanks to that area of high pressure remaining in control. Temperatures today rise into the upper 60s. Overnight, we stay dry and mostly clear before cloud cover builds in late overnight. Lows tonight sit into the mid 40s, so it will be a cool but seasonable night. Cloud cover continues to build in tomorrow ahead of a weak cold front. This cold front moves through during the evening and brings with it some isolated showers. By tomorrow night, we dry and clear out a bit before our winds shift to the northwest which will help usher in some lake-effect showers and cloud cover. Highs on Saturday sit into the low 70s.

Those lake-effect showers and clouds that I mentioned stick around through Sunday. A weak boundary also moves through on Sunday which allows for the chance to see isolated showers during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday reach the upper 60s.