Weekend Grilling Forecast (10/01/21)

A foggy start to the day will be followed by mostly sunny conditions. An area of high pressure is building into the region which is allowing for us to enjoy some sunshine to end the work week and stay dry. This morning also started off cool with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs today will rise into the mid 60s. Overnight, we stay mostly clear to start with some increasing clouds late overnight. Dry conditions also hold overnight and into Saturday. Lows tonight drop into the mid 40s. Saturday really sees an increase in temperature with highs rising into the mid 70s which is almost 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. Sunshine holds through Saturday.

Cloud cover builds in for Saturday night as a stationary front sets up to the north of us. Due to this stationary front, we see shower chances return for Sunday. Temperatures on Sunday sit into the 70s once again.