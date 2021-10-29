Weekend Grilling Forecast (10/29/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Our Friday has started off cloudy but dry. This will be changing as we head throughout this afternoon. An area of low pressure to our south will move northward throughout the day and bring plenty of moisture with it. Rain starts to advance into the region late this afternoon. Once the rain starts, it is going to stick with us for much of the weekend. Looking at temperatures for the day, our highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Overnight, we continue to deal with the rain which could be heavy at times. By the late overnight hours, the rain becomes a bit scattered. Throughout Saturday, scattered showers hold. A dry period is possible during the evening and overnight hours on Saturday into Sunday. On Sunday, our winds shift out of the northwest which results in lake-effect showers developing throughout the morning and afternoon. These showers look to become spotty during the evening hours, so most of us will stay dry during the evening on Halloween but a spotty shower cannot be ruled out. When all is said and done with this rain event, rainfall totals will generally be 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts. Temperatures over the weekend remain into the upper 50s.