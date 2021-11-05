Weekend Grilling Forecast (11/05/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.
It has been another cold start across the Twin Tiers with temperatures in the 20s for our wake up this morning. This is actually below average with normal lows into the low 30s. Temperatures will increase this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 40s. Our day has also been welcomed by clear conditions and this will be the trend throughout the day due to an area of high pressure that has built into the Northeast, so plenty of sunshine is in store for us today. Overnight we stay dry and clear with temperatures falling back into the upper 20s. It will be another cold night across the Twin Tiers. The good news is that sunshine sticks around for the weekend. We stay dry as well. Highs rise back into the 50s over the weekend.