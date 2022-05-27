Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Happy Friday! Cloudy conditions welcome our day. Isolated rain showers are also moving through the Twin Tiers. These showers become more scattered by the late morning and into this afternoon. During the afternoon through the overnight hours, an isolated thunderstorm is possible. A strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out. Damaging wind is the main threat and so is heavy rain. Isolated flash flooding is possible due to heavy rain. Highs today rise into the mid 70s. Overnight, we drop into the upper 50s with more rain showers pushing through the Twin Tiers and an isolated rumble of thunder is possible. Saturday starts off with more showers and the potential for an isolated thunderstorm. Showers taper off in the afternoon and clouds decrease late day Saturday. It is going to be a dry night on Saturday.