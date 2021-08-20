Weekend Grilling Forecast (8/20/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Friday will be a warm and humid day with temperatures in the mid-80’s. There is a chance for scattered afternoon showers with an isolated storm and we saw patchy fog early Friday morning in the Twin Tiers.

Overnight Friday into Saturday will be mostly calm with a low temperature in the low to mid 60’s. There will be mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a lingering isolated shower and patchy valley fog. Otherwise, there will be mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be partly sunny early with the chance for showers and storms in the afternoon to evening hours. Some showers or storms may linger early into the night. The high temperature on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80’s. Saturday the chances for rain are more widespread than what we will see on Friday; the chance for rain on Friday is more isolated to scattered.

For the rest of the weekend, there are chances for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. The warm and humid air mass will still be in place with temperatures in the mid 80’s and dew points still in the upper 60’s to low 70’s