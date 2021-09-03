Weekend Grilling Forecast (9/3/21)

Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Friday, temperatures started off below average with temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. We saw mostly cloudy skies as well.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around for the first half of the day on Friday with more broken cloud cover for the second half. There is a chance for scattered showers in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes as a short-wave in the upper levels moves through late Thursday into early Friday. Any rain would be brief and isolated. Overnight into Friday will be partly cloudy with patchy fog after 11 pm with lows in the low 50’s. but overall, Friday will be another day of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70’s.