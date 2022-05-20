Here is a look at your Grilling Forecast sponsored by Miniers Supermarket.

Happy Friday! Today is the start of the hot and muggy weather. Temperatures today reach the low 80s with muggy conditions. This is due to a warm front entering our area today and it brings rain showers by late morning. Heading into the this afternoon, thunderstorms are also possible and the potential is there for some strong to severe storms. Main threats with any strong to severe storm is damaging winds and large hail. By this evening, we dry out and clouds decrease overnight. Lows tonight are in the 60s. Saturday is going to be a hot and humid. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. We see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day but by Saturday night a slow moving cold front enters the area. Showers return and so does the potential for thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are once again possible.

Sunday is the same story. It is going to be another hot and humid day with that slow moving cold front now moving through. It brings another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening on Sunday. Once again, the potential is there for strong to severe storms.