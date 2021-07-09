Weekend’s Grilling Forecast (07/09/2021)

Heading into the upcoming weekend we will continue to see seasonable temperatures! Highs are expected to near 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be the driest day of the weekend, with only spotty rain showers expected for the afternoon. Sunshine will continue to be limited through the entire weekend, due to the cloud cover. The next weather system will move into the region on Sunday. This system will bring the return of rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening.