Health Matters – Guthrie Cancer Center

When you come to Guthrie Cancer Centers, you’re right where you need to be.

For more than 80 years Guthrie has provided nationally accredited cancer care, treating all types of cancer, including advanced stage disease.

Our comprehensive team works with patients through all aspects of living with cancer, from diagnosis and treatment, to navigating the health care system, through emotional support, and help figuring out finances. Then stay with you into survivorship.

As part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, Guthrie cancer specialists can collaborate with the world-renowned experts at Mayo Clinic at no additional cost to patients.

Diagnosis

You can be seen by our team without a cancer diagnosis or if previous medical tests have not determined the type or stage of your cancer. Diagnostic testing results can often be available within 24 hours.

We can also offer consultation if you have been diagnosed with an aggressive, rare or difficult to treat cancer or if you have been told that surgery is not an option.

Types of Cancer

Patients of Guthrie Cancer Center are treated for all types of cancer, including advance stage diseases and aggressive, rare or difficult to treat cancers.

Treatment

Each individual’s cancer journey is unique and we tailor treatment plans to the patient. Programs are generally comprised of one or a combination of treatments that include: chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy, radiation therapy, surgery. We also use a multidisciplinary approach to care bringing in experts from other areas to address patients’ specific needs.

We offer access to advanced technologies and treatment options as well as clinical trials.

Locations

Guthrie has two comprehensive Cancer Centers for diagnosis, treatment and care:

Guthrie Cancer Center – Sayre

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

One Guthrie Square

Sayre, PA 18840

570-887-2853 Guthrie Corning Cancer Center

Guthrie Corning Hospital

2 Guthrie Drive

Corning, NY 14830

607-937-3100

After an initial appointment at the Corning or Sayre Cancer Centers, patients can receive infusion treatments at the Guthrie clinic in Wellsboro, Pa.

In 2019, Cortland Medical Center became a Guthrie affiliate. Guthrie cancer services in Cortland, N.Y., include hematology and medical oncology including chemotherapy.

Support Services

Guthrie Cancer Centers offer support services to our patients that include:

Nurse Navigators – assist patients with navigating the health care system and understanding their diagnosis.

Oncology Social Worker – practical and psychosocial support for patients and families.

Palliative Care – improved quality of life care that focuses on relieving pain, symptoms and stress.

Support Groups – emotional and social support in a group setting for cancer patients and caregivers.

Support and Resource Directory – a list of agencies and businesses in the community that offer services in support of cancer patients.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been granted accreditation designation by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAPBC), a program administered by the American College of Surgeon