Health Matters – Guthrie Cardiology

New Heart and Vascular Center

Guthrie is proud to introduce the new Heart and Vascular Center at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital – the latest in our 50-year history of innovative cardiac and vascular care.

This 17,000-square-foot center is a state-of-the-art space for cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology and structural heart treatments. The patient is at the center of all care – with private rooms, close proximity to the ICU and operating rooms, and spacious waiting areas for family and real-time updates of their loved one’s status.

The Guthrie Cardiac and Vascular Center is the regional leader in cardiovascular care, with the largest and most experienced team in our area. With specialists at 13 locations in Pennsylvania and New York, you have access to this quality care close to home.

Our team is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease, a commitment to quality that has earned Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital the reputation as one of the nation’s top fifty teaching hospitals for cardiovascular care. We care for a broad range of diseases and conditions, from the most common to the most complex, in several specialties:

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital is one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Interventions for the fourth consecutive year.



The hospital also received the following Healthgrades awards for 2019:Coronary Intervention ExcellenceTop 5 Percent in Nation for Coronary Interventional ProceduresFive-Star Recipient for Coronary Interventional ProceduresFive-Star Recipient for Treatment of Heart AttackFive-Star Recipient for Pacemaker ProceduresLearn more about how hospitals earn these awards here.

Specialized care for complex diseases is available at our Sayre location through the:

Cardiovascular care at Guthrie has a long and distinguished legacy as a leader of innovation. This history goes back 50 years, with pioneering open heart surgery in 1967 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Guthrie led the first Structural Heart Program for the treatment of heart and valve defects in our region, and was the first to offer patients the benefits of a hybrid operating room for heart and vascular procedures.

Guthrie continues to lead the way today, offering the first TAVR minimally invasive heart valve replacement in the Twin Tiers and providing The Watchman Device for treatment of atrial fibrillation. Our commitment to provide the best continues into the future, with a new $15.5 million, 17,160-square-foot cardiovascular center, which opened in May 2019.

Scheduling a cardiology appointment at any location is easy with our centralized number:

Call 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743)

Same-day and evening appointments are available at some locations.

