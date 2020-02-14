Health Matters – Guthrie Surgical Services

Surgical Services
Guthrie offers surgical services in a large array of specialties including cardiac, oncology, orthopedics, neurosurgery and weight loss. To see a full listing of services click here.
At Guthrie our doctors and surgical staff have specialized training as well as advance technology to provide our patients with customized treatment plans to meet their individual needs. The patient is the center of all we do, which is why we offer minimally invasive surgical techniques including:
- Laparoscopic Surgery
Laparoscopic surgery is one of the largest advancements in minimally invasive surgery in recent years. This surgical technique is performed through a narrow tube with a miniature camera creating smaller incisions, less pain, faster recovery and in most cases patients are able to go home the day of their procedure.
- Robotic Surgery
The da Vinci® surgical robot allows Guthrie surgeons to operate through small incisions with increased dexterity and visibility through tiny instruments that bend and rotate far greater than the human wrist and a magnified 3D high-definition camera. The robotic system offer the benefits of significantly less pain, a shorter hospital stay, and faster return to normal daily activities than traditional open surgery. Learn more information about Guthrie Robotic Surgery.
- Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery
Guthrie offers Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery, a robotic arm-assisted, surgeon-guided partial knee replacement designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis (OA). This surgical approach to partial joint replacement results in a more rapid recovery and shorter hospital stay than traditional total knee replacement surgery. Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery also preserves healthy tissue and bone by enabling the surgeon to precisely resurface only the damaged portion of the knee. Guthrie is the only health care facility in the Twin Tiers to offer Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery. Learn more information on Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery.
- Guthrie Same Day Surgery Center
Some surgical procedures require an overnight stay but with new technologies and advancements in surgery the majority of surgical procedures are now treated on an outpatient basis. Guthrie Same Day Surgery Center, Big Flats, NY, an outpatient department of Guthrie Corning Hospital, is the first multispecialty ambulatory surgical center of its kind in the region. Learn more information about Guthrie Same Day Surgery Center.
- Hybrid OR
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s hybrid operating room is a state-of-the-art operating room with real-time, high-resolution digital imaging capabilities allowing complex surgeries and studies to take place simultaneously with an integrated team of heart and valve specialists.
Accreditations
Guthrie has been awarded several accreditations and certification for our surgical capabilities, for more information click here.