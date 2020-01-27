2 more NYers being tested for coronavirus, bringing total to 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB/WETM) — Two more New Yorkers have been identified for testing for the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released this new information on Monday.

No cases have been confirmed in New York State after the results for four people came back negative at the CDC, but five peoples’ results are still pending.

“While there have been no confirmed cases in New York State, as of today our Department of Health has sent samples for nine individuals to CDC for testing; four of these samples have proven negative and five results are still pending,” Cuomo said.

“These five individuals remain in isolation as their samples are tested at CDC. While the risk for New Yorkers is currently low, we are still working to keep everyone informed, prepared and safe.”

Dr. Jeremy Lux, the Medical Director and Chair of Emergency Medicine at Arnot Ogden Health says the first thing to prevent this illness is by preventing spread and isolation.

“If somebody were to be coming in with any kind of symptoms of influenza, or even something like this coronavirus that’s going around is putting a mask on the patient and also then removing them from potential exposure to other people,” says Lux.

Another way to prevent getting any illness is by having good hand hygiene; making sure you’re getting a good wash and not touching your eyes and nose when out in public.