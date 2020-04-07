Actor Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation

(CNN) — Actor Matthew McConaughey is cheering up some seniors isolated in his home state of Texas. His family is also getting in on the fun.

Virtual bingo is the Oscar winner’s latest plan to help Texans get through the coronavirus pandemic. He played it with residents of the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living facility.

His wife, model Camila Alves, their children and his mother also joined the game.

It is not the first time McConaughey has tried to help his fellow Texans get through the crisis. He has been using video to spread information and inspiration.

McConaughey is urging people to take precautions and to take care of those who need it most.

