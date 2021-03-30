Alzheimer’s Association launches statewide education series

In this Aug. 14, 2019 photo provided by the University of Kentucky, Donna Wilcock, of the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging, holds a brain in her lab in Lexington, Ky. She says that contrary to popular perception, “there are a lot of changes that happen in the aging brain that lead to dementia in addition to plaques and tangles.” (Mark Cornelison/University of Kentucky via AP)

Rochester, NY (WETM) —The Alzheimer’s Association is launching a series of virtual education programs to reach more New York families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

“Until the day we find a cure for Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, we will be relentless in our commitment to offering programs like this to raise awareness and offer education about the disease,” said Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter Executive Teresa Galbier, M.P.A.

“We won’t stop until we live in a world without Alzheimer’s,” said Galbier.

Each program will feature a special presentation by an expert in their field, as well as a question and answer period where concerns about diagnosis, research, treatment, and support may be addressed. Participation is free and registration can take place by phone at 800.272.3900 or alz.org/newyork.

“Across the state, we are only reaching a fraction of those who are impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia,” said Christopher Smith, New York State regional leader for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“Along with creating more awareness about the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia in New York, we hope this series of virtual programs will allow us to bring people together across the state to learn from experts on a variety of topics and ask questions that will empower them to communicate more effectively with loved ones living with dementia as well as manage the challenging behavioral symptoms of the disease,” said Smith.

The topic of the first webinar, which takes place on April 1 from Noon to 1:30 p.m., is COVID-19 and Caregiving. It will be immediately followed by Making the Most of Your Telehealth Visit presented by Teresa Santos of the Montefiore Hudson Valley Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease in Yonkers.