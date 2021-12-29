Alzheimer’s foundation encourages free memory screening

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging individuals to get a memory screening. AFA offers free, confidential memory screenings through a secure virtual format every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

According to AFA, memory screenings are simple, quick (approximately 10-15 minutes), and noninvasive. The service is available to everyone with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites.

Officials say screenings consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills, and other intellectual functions. They say results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website. Many different conditions can cause memory issues, including treatable or curable conditions such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid conditions, urinary tract infections, stress, anxiety, and depression.

Screenings are conducted through secure videoconference technology (i.e., Facetime, Zoom, Skype). AFA said screenings are conducted using a device with a webcam and Internet capability, such as a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

Early detection of memory impairments is extremely important says AFA. Even in the case of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s, early detection can provide a greater opportunity to begin treatments that can help slow the symptoms of the disease.