(WHTM) — The American Red Cross announced on Monday that it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage.

According to the Red Cross, its blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country and has seen the lowest number of people giving blood in at least 20 years. Over the last 20 years, the Red Cross said that the number of people donating has fallen by over 40%.

The organization said blood is currently going to hospitals faster than blood donations are coming in. The Red Cross has had to limit distributions of type O blood products, which are among the most transfused blood types, to hospitals around the country.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures, and treatments possible,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. “More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types – especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets – are urged to give now.”

To make an appointment to donate blood, click here or call 1-800 773-2767