Arnot Health introduces a new procedure that reduces risk of heart attack

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dr. Kristian Hochber, a vascular surgeon at Arnot Health is preforming a new procedure for carotid artery disease that is a less invasive approach that reduces the risk of heart attack and nerve injury.

This procedure reduces the time required to perform the procedure and the amount of time the average patient needs to spend recovering in hospital.

The procedure is for patients that need surgery to address their carotid artery disease.

Procedure Overview

According to Silk Road Med, Transcarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) is a clinically proven treatment option and begins with a small incision made above the collarbone to allow entry to the carotid artery.

A short hollow tube is then placed in the carotid artery.

A circuit outside the body directs the blood flow away from the brain and safely back into a vein in the leg, protecting the brain from debris during the procedure. This allows your physician to place a stent at the site of the disease for long-term plaque stabilization and stroke prevention.