Arnot Health is calling for locals to make masks – here are instructions

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is asking the community to support them by making fabric face masks during the pandemic.

The standard disposable masks are on back-orders, due to demand.

They say other hospitals across the country are also reporting the same shortage concerns.

Arnot health says according to the CDC, fabric masks are a crisis response option, especially when other supplies have been exhausted.

According to CNN, the need for protective gear for healthcare workers during the pandemic is becoming more urgent as the number of cases rise in the U.S.

People have been reaching out to 18 news with similar concerns:

Times are beyond desperate for healthcare workers…we are all given 1 mask to wear for 12-16hr shifts, for up to four days straight. We have to sign out when the mask was handed to us so they know when they allowed to give us another. If anyone is good with a sewing machine. Please consider making and selling face masks that can be washed to nursing homes and hospitals! There’s multiple videos online on how to make them. Please help the front line workers Local healthcare worker

18 News asked viewers if anyone was taking the initiative to make their own masks or masks for others. We had an overwhelming response from viewers that wrote back.



From Jessica Clark and her 10-year-old son





From Daniele Lavern



From Maria Haner







From Emily Sue Duggan





From Wendy Taggart



From Mark and Caitlin Schaffhouser

Here’s how to make masks according to Arnot Health’s Facebook:

WHAT YOU NEED

 Basic sewing supplies

 Suggested fabric: Tightly woven cotton or viscose/rayon

 Elastic or about 4 feet of ribbon cut in 4 equal parts

 Pipe cleaners, twist ties, thin piece of metal

ADDITIONAL SUGGESTIONS

 Ties or elastic can be used to fit over the ears or back of the head.

 Add a pipe cleaner, twist tie, or any thin metal at the top of the nose and sew in between the seam allowance space on the inside of the mask. This is so it can best fit over the nose.

 The top should be left open for 2-3 inches between the front and inside materials. This would allow for an insert of filtering material to be placed inside for more protection against small molecules like this virus.

FABRIC OPTIONS

Suggested fabric: Tightly woven cotton or viscose or rayon.

The goal of our mask is to stop droplets, so you want a fabric that filters those out, according to Arnot Health.

Arnot Health says to drop off the face masks, call their Foundation office first at 607-737-7004 to arrange delivery. They stress not to drop off masks without calling first.

The collected masks will be immediately sent to laundry and processing to be prepared for use.