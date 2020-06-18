Arnot Health lifts some visitor restrictions, lists guidelines for visitors

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has adjusted its visitation requirements at its Elmira and Bath locations.

“Arnot Health recognizes the hardship that has been caused throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by separation from loved ones who are ill,” said Jonathan Lawrence, President and CEO. “Our new visitation policy allows Arnot facilities to maintain our high degree of safety while offering our patients and their families the comfort of in-person visits.”

Changes to the COVID-19 visitor restrictions mandated in March by the DOH are outlined below:

Beginning Friday, June 19, patient visitation at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital will be allowed from 2 pm to 6 pm daily. Visitation is still restricted, by DOH order, to the skilled nursing facility at Taylor Health Center.

Beginning Monday, June 22, patient visitation at Arnot Ogden Medical Center will be allowed from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm daily.

Beginning Monday, June 22, patient visitation at the St. Joseph’s Campus will be allowed as follows (Visitation is still restricted, by DOH order, to the skilled nursing facility): C4-Medical Rehab Unit – Daily 5:00pm – 8:00pm Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) – Daily from 1:00pm to 2:00pm and 6:30pm to 7:30 pm Addiction Recovery Unit (ARU) – Sundays at 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm



Please note: while visiting hours and time may vary by facility, the following visitation guidelines are being followed at all Arnot Health locations:

1. Visitors will be limited to one person at a time per patient, with exceptions for end of life situations.

2. All visitors must be age 18 or older, with exceptions in rare circumstances.

3. The total time for all visitors cannot exceed four hours per day, unless otherwise authorized.

4. All visitors must undergo symptom and temperature checks upon entering the facility. Individuals will be denied entry if they report significant COVID-19 exposure or symptoms during the prior 14 days or have a temperature over 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Visitors will have their name and contact information (phone number or address) recorded.

6. Visitors who do not present with a face mask will be provided one when presenting to the facility. Visitors MUST continue to wear this mask at all times while within the facility. Those who fail to comply will be asked to leave the facility.

7. Once in the facility, visitors must remain in the patient’s room throughout the visit except when directed by staff to leave during certain procedures. In these instances, visitors will be directed to a designated waiting area.

8. Patients undergoing same-day procedures may be accompanied by a companion, and that companion may remain with the patient through the initial intake process and may rejoin the patient for the discharge process.

As outlined in the Arnot Health COVID-19 Hospital Visitation Guidelines issued on April 17, the following groups will continue to be allowed a support person at bedside:

Patients in Labor and Delivery

Pediatric patients (including the NICU)

Patients for whom a support person has been determined to be essential to the care of the patient (medically necessary) including patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive impairments including dementia.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and partnership as we work together to remain vigilant our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our region,” Lawrence said.