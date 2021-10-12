Arnot Health to offer flu shot clinics

A nurse prepares a flu shot at in Atlanta in 2018. (AP / David Goldman)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is announcing public flu shot clinics to help protect our community from influenza.

The clinics will take place as follows:

Oct. 22 at Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E 5th St in Elmira from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccine will also be available)

Oct. 26 Steele Library at 101 E Church St, Elmira, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

November 5 Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E 5th St in Elmira from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (COVID vaccine will also be available)

These clinics are for those 18 years of age and older. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to have them vaccinated.

Registration for all clinics can be made by calling Arnot’s Health on Demand at 607-737-4499.