Arnot Health to offer flu shot clinics

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse prepares a flu shot at in Atlanta in 2018. (AP / David Goldman)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is announcing public flu shot clinics to help protect our community from influenza.

The clinics will take place as follows:

  • Oct. 22 at Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E 5th St in Elmira from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (COVID-19 vaccine will also be available)
  • Oct. 26 Steele Library at 101 E Church St, Elmira, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • November 5 Ernie Davis Community Center at 350 E 5th St in Elmira from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (COVID vaccine will also be available)

These clinics are for those 18 years of age and older. Contact your child’s healthcare provider to have them vaccinated.

Registration for all clinics can be made by calling Arnot’s Health on Demand at 607-737-4499.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now