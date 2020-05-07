Arnot Health to resume elective, non-urgent procedures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health has been granted a waiver from the New York State Department of Health allowing them to resume a limited number of elective outpatient surgeries and non-urgent procedures, effective immediately.

“We are especially grateful to NYS Senator Tom O’Mara, Congressman Tom Reed, and Bea Grause, President of the Healthcare Association of NYS, for their continuing advocacy on our behalf,” said Jonathan Lawrence, MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of Arnot Health

Arnot Health patients who have been waiting for outpatient surgical procedures since restrictions were put in place will be contacted by their provider’s office when their procedure can be scheduled.

This authorization is contingent upon Arnot Health’s continued strict compliance to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 in our community and to ensure the availability of beds and resources in the event of an outbreak of the virus on a regional or statewide level.

Arnot Health says they have taken the following steps:

Prior to elective outpatient surgeries and endoscopies, patients will be tested for COVID-19

Following testing, all patients will be required to self-isolate until the date of their procedure

All patients will be screened for COVID-19 risk 24 hours prior to surgery and again upon entrance to the hospital

“While our vigilance must be maintained to safeguard our patients, our staff, and the larger community, we are pleased to have earned this waiver from the DOH,” said Lawrence. “It is critical to the physical health of our community members and our region’s economic health for Arnot to immediately resume offering these services.”

To adhere to the conditions of the waiver, Arnot Health patients will initially be scheduled, by their

provider’s office according to the medical urgency of their condition.