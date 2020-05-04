Arnot to close St. Joseph’s Emergency Department, consolidate with Arnot Ogden

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health will be expediting its plans to consolidate Emergency Department operations in Elmira, transferring all activity from the St. Joseph’s Hospital ED into the Arnot Ogden Medical Center ED effective Monday, June 1.

As a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis, Arnot Health will be expediting its plans to consolidate

Emergency Department (ED) operations in Elmira, transferring all activity from the St. Joseph’s

Hospital ED into the Arnot Ogden Medical Center ED effective Monday, June 1.

This state-approved plan for consolidation of Arnot Health’s two EDs was originally scheduled to

occur after the completion of the renovation and expansion of the AOMC ED early next year.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resulting decrease in ED volume across our health

system—and in particular at SJH—has accelerated the timeline for consolidation.

Over the past several weeks, ED volume has decreased by more than half at both Elmira locations,

and the SJH ED is currently averaging only 11 patients a day. With the associated expense of

operating two separate EDs just two miles apart, sustaining the ongoing operation of the SJH

location has become financially unfeasible.

Arnot Health has recently taken other necessary actions to mitigate COVID-19 related operating

losses, including furloughing over 400 employees, freezing all non-essential hires and capital

expenditures, and instituting wage reductions ranging from 10-15% for all employed providers,

executives, and directors.

“With an estimated $1 million in annual savings expected from this consolidation, this move is a

vital part of our strategy to redefine the way we provide essential healthcare services to our

community and to ensure the continued viability of our health system,” said Jonathan Lawrence,

President and CEO of Arnot Health.



Staff members at both Elmira EDs were notified of the consolidation date this morning. SJH

employees affected by this consolidation will be meeting with Human Resources this week to

discuss transfer opportunities within Arnot Health.

With the state grant-funded ED renovation and expansion project at AOMC well underway, and

volumes expected to continue to be far below pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels for the foreseeable

future, Arnot Health is confident in its ability to readily accommodate any current volume of SJH

campus patients at the AOMC ED, located just over two miles away.

As the consolidation plan moves forward, Arnot Health will be communicating with local

ambulance services, public health agencies, referring organizations and providers, community

members, and other key stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition.

“We are confident that we can coordinate with our community partners to effectively transition ED services to the AOMC campus, and we appreciate the community’s continued recognition and

outpouring of support for our extensive efforts to ensure a sustainable future and preserve the

mission of Arnot Health during this pandemic and for generations to come,” Lawrence said.