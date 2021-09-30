Bath VA Medical Center encouraging flu shots for veterans

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is encouraging Southern Tier veterans to get their flu shot.

The VA FLHS, at the Bath VA Medical Center has added additional days and hours for Veterans to get vaccinated.

Walk-in clinics are on the main floor of Building 92 at 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:

Friday, October 1

Monday, October 4

Wednesday, October 6

Friday, October 8

Tuesday, October 12

Thursday, October 14

There will also be two Saturday clinics from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.