Bradford County Manor reports multiple cases of COVID-19

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Manor has reported several new cases of Coronavirus among its staff and resident population.

According to a letter posted on the facility’s website, they have seven confirmed resident cases of COVID-19, though none of their residents have “new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period.” 

The facility also has four active confirmed and six presumed staff cases of COVID-19. Four of their staff members have new onset of respiratory symptoms within a 72-hour period. 

BradfordCountyManor_Notific… by WETM

The facility has had 12 cumulative cases of COVID-19 among its residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Pennsylvania News
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now