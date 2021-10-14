Canisteo, Addison receive clean water funding

President Joe Biden’s administration is reversing a Trump-era rule approved after the former president complained he wasn’t getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads. Now, with a new president in office, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013, saying it provides plenty of water for a […]

CANISTEO/ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has approved more than $44 million for drinking water and wastewater projects across New York State.

The funding includes grants, interest-free financings, and low-cost financings, approved by the EFC Board of Directors. This will provide cost-effective solutions for critical infrastructure projects across the state that protect or improve water quality. Critical infrastructure includes wastewater collection systems, drinking water mains, and water storage tanks, etc.

Some of that money will be given to the towns of Addison and Canisteo in the following ways:

Drinking water projects – Village of Canisteo in Steuben County – $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $1,776,800 in short-term, market-rate financing for storage and distribution system upgrades

Clean water projects – Village of Addison in Steuben County – $2,914,513 in long-term, interest-free financing for wastewater system improvements.

“One of the most important things to keeping a community strong and resilient is access to clean water,” Governor Kathy Hochul said, “By ensuring our local partners have the resources they need to invest in critical water projects, we can bolster the public health in our state, and lay the foundation for growth and economic development.”