Chemung County confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 cases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Health Department has reported (3) new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to (6) cases in the county.

According to a press release, the results of the new cases were received yesterday afternoon.

The Chemung County Health Department reports (3) new covid-19 test results in Chemung County bring the total number of positive test results in Chemung County to (6). The results involving the three new cases were received yesterday afternoon. As of March 25, 2020 a total of 176 persons have been tested with 6 confirmed cases. Chemung County has 108 test results pending as individuals remain in quarantine until the results are received. County Executive Chris Moss reminds Chemung County residents of the importance of social distancing in order to successfully slow the spread of the virus. For additional information go to www.chemguncountyny.gov or call the Chemung County Covid-19 hotline at 873-1813.

Details are limited at this time such as who the individuals were last in contact with and where they have been.