Chemung County confirmed 3 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 6 cases

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Health Department has reported (3) new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to (6) cases in the county.

According to a press release, the results of the new cases were received yesterday afternoon.

County Executive Chris Moss reminds Chemung County residents of the importance of social distancing in order to successfully slow the spread of the virus. For additional information go to www.chemguncountyny.gov or call the Chemung County Covid-19 hotline at 873-1813.

Details are limited at this time such as who the individuals were last in contact with and where they have been.

