‘Clark’s Cozy Corner:’ Liberty teacher goes viral for unique teaching style during shutdown

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A local teacher in the Valley has gone viral for her creative teaching skills.

This week, first grade Liberty teacher Darnelle Clark has been reading to her students despite the quarantine by posting videos online.

It’s called “Clark’s Cozy Corner.”

Her unique style has not only kept her students engaged but even some parents.

“People are telling me their kids are looking for it every night and then when I’m kind of late posting, they are like, what are you doing, where’s our episode,” said Clark.

She says she wants to continue to engage the children for as long as the quarantine continues.

She plans to host a new episode every weekday, Monday through Friday.