Corning Inc. employee tests negative for Coronavirus

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Early Wednesday morning, a reliable source has told 18 News that an employee at Corning Inc., was tested for suspected exposure to Coronavirus.

The results of that test were negative, according to our source.

18 News has reached out to the Steuben County Department of Public Health and Corning Inc, but have not heard back at this time.

Corning Inc. employs a number of Chinese nationals both overseas and at their global headquarters in Steuben County.

It’s unknown if the employee tested is from mainland China.

This comes two days after Broome County, NY had a scare about two suspected cases of the virus. Those test results also came back negative.

No cases have been confirmed in New York State after the results for seven people came back negative at the CDC. Three more results are still pending.

The Coronavirus has affected over 4,500 people and there have been over a hundred deaths globally. Symptoms of the novel coronavirus may include:

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

This is a developing story so stick with 18 News for the latest details.