Coronavirus causing psychological problems

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The number of positive Coronavirus cases is on the rise and many people are fearing and taking extra precautions. Some are even getting psychological problems.

Ping Zheng is an Assistant Psychology Professor at Elmira College. Zheng is from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the Coronavirus and she works with the people of Wuhan, remotely.

She received her bachelor of arts in clinical medicine and M.D. in neurology at Wuhan University, China. While in Wuhan, Zheng worked with patients suffering from cerebrovascular diseases, studied brain-behavior relationships, and published several articles and chapters in neuroscience.

Zheng published a document that showed with the fear of coronavirus, those infected were not the only individuals impacted.

“There will be people who are healthy who didn’t get infected, and they’re worried and more or less will experience anxiety,” said Zheng. “So that kind of uncertainty affected people how they were thinking, about how they will behave, some people may experience situation insomnia.”

One factor that adds uncertainty to people’s mentality is social media. She says social media is a great way to spread information and let people know about the virus and how to stay healthy, but it has its cons.

“Some people will use that to convey inaccurate information, kind of get making other people confused like what is this-what is that,” said Zheng. “I think we need to learn how to use social media.”

Zheng says that she was worried at first about the virus but recently is calmer.

“The cases in China have become more stable, I hope it stays down,” says Zheng. “So right now, I think I’m kind of relieved — I am relieved.”