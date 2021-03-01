1 year anniversary of New York state’s 1st confirmed COVID-19 case

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s been exactly one year since New York state had its first confirmed COVID-19 case.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement in the evening on Sunday, March 1, 2020:

We have learned of the 1st positive case of COVID-19 in NY. The patient contracted the virus while in Iran & is isolated



There is no reason for undue anxiety—the general risk remains low in NY. We are diligently managing this situation &will provide info as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/rLnObvrg3R — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 2, 2020

At that point in time, only about a dozen New Yorkers had been tested for the virus.

When New York had its first confirmed case, there were 65 cases across nine states nationwide and two confirmed deaths in Washington state.

Since then, New York state has had 1,643,867 confirmed cases, and 47,615 COVID-19 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 500,000 Americans have died from the virus to-date.

Monroe County’s first confirmed coronavirus case would occur 10 days after the state’s first official case, on March 11, 2020.