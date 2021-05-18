10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine

(WETM) – More than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 118,879 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and 806,782 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to administer more shots, and we remain committed to making sure the vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is safe and effective, but it can only do its job if we take it. It doesn’t matter if most of your friends and family are vaccinated – you also need to do your part and take it so we can all be better protected and defeat this virus once and for all.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,745,024

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 118,879

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 806,782

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 62.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 52.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 50.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 42.2%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 594,497 4,372 508,843 5,052 Central New York 476,142 2,679 421,019 1,930 Finger Lakes 602,574 3,590 525,816 3,677 Long Island 1,301,411 9,270 1,049,692 12,728 Mid-Hudson 1,066,393 8,804 881,534 9,641 Mohawk Valley 233,748 1,345 206,246 1,197 New York City 4,589,272 19,934 3,807,406 27,813 North Country 214,417 691 194,763 848 Southern Tier 309,907 1,658 271,012 1,410 Western New York 641,016 3,837 541,886 5,244 Statewide 10,029,377 56,180 8,408,217 69,540



1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970 Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28 828,000 737,080 1,565,080 10,536,050 Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04 819,800 569,905 1,389,705 11,925,755 Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12 1,068,455 658,770 1,727,225 13,652,980 Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 763,825 774,825 1,538,650 15,191,630 Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18 738,340 507,620 1,245,960 16,437,590 Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02 757,005 662,790 1,419,795 17,857,385 Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09 451,100 556,950 1,008,050 18,865,435 Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16 417,070 509,380 926,450 19,791,885

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at STOPVAXFRAUD@health.ny.gov. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.