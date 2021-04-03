100 million Americans have received one dose of COVID vaccine, but some are still hesitant

(WETM) – Earlier this week, the U.S. reached a major COVID-19 vaccine milestone. 100 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 58 million are fully vaccinated.

Here in New York State, 10 million vaccine doses have been administered thus far. Even though the nation is making progress, there is still vaccine hesitancy.

“We did kind of our own survey and social media just to ask the community residents. If you haven’t received your vaccination yet what, why not, what, what is the what are the barriers to getting vaccinated. The top two responses that came back were vaccine hesitancy, the fact that they felt that the vaccine was just too new, as well as they wanted to wait for the Johnson and Johnson one dose vaccine,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said.

Officials say the vaccine trials were not rushed because Messanger RNA vaccines have been researched and developed for decades. Also, experts say to avoid vaccine shopping and to take the first available dose.

In Pennsylvania, COVID restrictions are being lifted for bars and restaurants. The new rules say the maximum capacity for bars and restaurants increases to 75 percent capacity with social distancing requirements in place. This new rule extends to gyms, theaters, and salons.

Bans will be lifted for sitting at a bar, serving alcohol after 11 p.m. and you do not have to order food with your drink.

For venues, outdoor events can increase to 50 percent and indoor can increase to 25 percent.