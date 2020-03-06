11 more people test positive for coronavirus in New York State, pushing total to 33

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State of the State address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo unveiled a $178 billion state budget proposal on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that includes a plan to create a team tasked with reining in spending on Medicaid.(AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference on Friday to give an update on the number of coronavirus cases in New York State. The state now has 33 positive coronavirus cases, which is up 11 from Thursday. Of those 33, only five people have been hospitalized, and Cuomo says all of their conditions are improving.

“The more you test, the more positives you find,” Cuomo said. “The number has to go up because we’re testing people. We have to find people. We have to contain it.”

The Governor says the state has organized an emergency management system and a task force that has three focuses: Testing, quarantine, and containment tracking.

In New York State, there are 4,000 people under a precautionary quarantine, and of those, 44 are under mandatory quarantine, all of which are downstate.

Five Testing Priories:

People in close contact (6 feet) with a person known to test positive

Those who travel to a country with Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDD and are experiencing symptoms

People in quarantine and have developed symptoms

Seriously ill people who have not tested positive for other viruses

Other cases in which opinion of healthcare professional and local health department requires testing

Two types of quarantine: Mandatory quarantine/isolation and precautionary

Mandatory quarantine for:

Positive tests

Director contact with a person who has tested positive

Returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and are experiencing symptoms

Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs quarantine

Precautionary quarantine for:

People who have returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and experiences no symptoms

Proximate (not direct) exposure to a person who tested positive, and experiences no symptoms

Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs to be quarantined

Containment tracking focusing on:

Mapping

Analyzing

Investigating

Communicating

Precautionary Quarantine Numbers

Statewide: 4,000

New York City: 2,700

Westchester County: 1,000

Erie County: 115

Nassau County: 70

Tompkins County: 15

Suffolk County: 15

Albany County: 11

Broome County: 4

Cayuga County: 2

Cortland County: 4

Dutchess County: 3

Fulton County: 2

Monroe County: 1

Niagara County: 2

Oneida County: 4

Onondaga County: 9

Otsego County: 3

Rensselaer county: 6

Rockland County: 6

Saratoga County: 4

Schenectady County: 12

Schoharie County: 2

Steuben County: 1

Ulster County: 3

Warren County: 6

Mandatory Quarantine Numbers:

Statewide: 44

New York City: 9

Westchester County: 33

Erie County: 1

Nassau County: 1