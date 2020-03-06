11 more people test positive for coronavirus in New York State, pushing total to 33

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo held a news conference on Friday to give an update on the number of coronavirus cases in New York State. The state now has 33 positive coronavirus cases, which is up 11 from Thursday. Of those 33, only five people have been hospitalized, and Cuomo says all of their conditions are improving.
“The more you test, the more positives you find,” Cuomo said. “The number has to go up because we’re testing people. We have to find people. We have to contain it.”
The Governor says the state has organized an emergency management system and a task force that has three focuses: Testing, quarantine, and containment tracking.
In New York State, there are 4,000 people under a precautionary quarantine, and of those, 44 are under mandatory quarantine, all of which are downstate.
Five Testing Priories:
People in close contact (6 feet) with a person known to test positive
Those who travel to a country with Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice from the CDD and are experiencing symptoms
People in quarantine and have developed symptoms
Seriously ill people who have not tested positive for other viruses
Other cases in which opinion of healthcare professional and local health department requires testing
Two types of quarantine: Mandatory quarantine/isolation and precautionary
Mandatory quarantine for:
Positive tests
Director contact with a person who has tested positive
Returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and are experiencing symptoms
Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs quarantine
Precautionary quarantine for:
People who have returned from a country with CDC Levels 2 or 3 Travel Health Notice and experiences no symptoms
Proximate (not direct) exposure to a person who tested positive, and experiences no symptoms
Any person the local health provider and local health department believes needs to be quarantined
Containment tracking focusing on:
Mapping
Analyzing
Investigating
Communicating
Precautionary Quarantine Numbers
Statewide: 4,000
New York City: 2,700
Westchester County: 1,000
Erie County: 115
Nassau County: 70
Tompkins County: 15
Suffolk County: 15
Albany County: 11
Broome County: 4
Cayuga County: 2
Cortland County: 4
Dutchess County: 3
Fulton County: 2
Monroe County: 1
Niagara County: 2
Oneida County: 4
Onondaga County: 9
Otsego County: 3
Rensselaer county: 6
Rockland County: 6
Saratoga County: 4
Schenectady County: 12
Schoharie County: 2
Steuben County: 1
Ulster County: 3
Warren County: 6
Mandatory Quarantine Numbers:
Statewide: 44
New York City: 9
Westchester County: 33
Erie County: 1
Nassau County: 1