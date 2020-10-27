11 new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting that 11 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,052 confirmed cases, 261 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

City of Corning (4)

City of Hornell

Town of Caton (2)

Town of Howard

Town of Lindley

Town of Rathbone

Village of North Hornell

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

Four individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center

One individual is an employee of the Highland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wellsville

One individual is an employee of Bethany Village in Horseheads

One individual is an employee of the NYS Police

In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

10/18 – Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Arkport

10/21, 10/22 – Wegmans in Corning

10/21 – 10/25 Afternoon – Snap Fitness in Corning

10/22 Dinner – Union Block Italian Bistro in Hammondsport

10/22 Breakfast, 10/23 & 10/24 Lunch – Donna’s Restaurant in Corning

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

20 – 29 years: 2

30 – 39 years: 3

40 – 49 years: 2

50 – 59 years: 1

60 – 69 years: 2

70 – 79 years: 1

“Although the number of new cases today is down from last week, we could jump again tomorrow,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The actions of the community will dictate if new cases will continue to drop or spike. Remember, it can take 14 days for the virus to incubate, meaning actions taken now could be reflected in two weeks or more.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.