11 people now with confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo held his second press conference of the day regarding the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus — and the cases of confirmed cases in New York state nearly doubled in just a matter of hours.

There are now 11 confirmed cases of the virus from individuals in New York, up from six reported earlier Wednesday — up from two on Tuesday, and up from the initial confirmation on Sunday.

The governor said the five new cases include a family of the affected lawyer who has been hospitalized, a father, mother, two sons, and a daughter have all tested positive.