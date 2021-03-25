14 community based pop-up vaccine sites in New York State

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(WETM) – Gov. Cuomo announced 14 community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming to communities across the state at houses of worship, community centers and local businesses. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 4,200 people throughout the week. Since January 15, more than 160 community-based pop-up sites administered more than 62,500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As has been the case with previous pop-up sites, these sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses. Vaccinations are by appointment only and walk-ins are not allowed.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and community centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

“As we work to get the vaccine to as many New Yorkers as possible as fast as possible, it’s critical that residents know the vaccine is safe and effective, and that trust starts at the community level,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our pop-up sites located in houses of worship and other trusted community centers play an important role in creating an environment for New Yorkers to feel comfortable taking the vaccine and recommending it to friends and family, while also building on our efforts to prioritize equity in vaccine distribution by establishing these sites directly in historically underserved communities throughout the state that were hit the hardest by COVID.”

The establishment of many of these vaccination sites was made possible through partnerships with multiple public and private health care providers. Host sites and partner providers conduct outreach within their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify eligible New Yorkers and schedule vaccination appointments. There are a few sites in Western New York that will be available next week:

FINGER LAKES

Rochester Riverside Convention Center

123 E Main St

Rochester, NY

Open: Saturday, March 27, 10AM – 4PM **appointments at this site are all filled

WESTERN NEW YORK

Durham Memorial Outreach Center

200 E Eagle St

Buffalo, NY

Open: Saturday, March 27, 9AM – 3PM

This continued development of community-based ‘pop up’ vaccination sites furthers Governor Cuomo’s mandate of ensuring the fair and equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York’s Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and HealthfirstPresident & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.