17 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Steuben County

BATH (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification that 17 Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 1,195 confirmed cases, 167 of which are currently active.

The individuals are residents of the:

 City of Corning (2)

 City of Hornell (2)

 Town of Bath (2)

 Town of Caton

 Town of Corning

 Town of Erwin

 Town of Fremont

 Town of Jasper (3)

 Town of Troupsburg

 Village of Bath

 Village of Cohocton

 Village of North Hornell



The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per the CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of the test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.



The investigations indicate:

 13 individuals are contacts to previously reported positives

 One individual is an employee of Hornell High School

 One individual is an employee of Arnot Ogden Medical Center

 One individual is an employee of Pathways

 One individual participated in the Trump Train and Rally on October 24



In addition to the locations noted above, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

 10/26, 10/28 – American Legion in Addison

 10/26 – 10/28 – Town of Troupsburg Highway Department

 10/26 – 10/29 – Town of Wheeler Highway Department

 10/26 – 10/29, 11/2 – Arkport Post Office

 10/28 – 11/1 – Dollar Tree in Geneseo

 10/31 – Valu Home Centers in Hornell

 10/31 – Henderson-Smith State Office Building in Hornell



Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

 10 – 19 years: 3

 20 – 29 years: 1

 30 – 39 years: 2

 40 – 49 years: 1

 50 – 59 years: 7

 60 – 69 years: 3

“COVID-19 continues to spread in Steuben County quickly,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “By the time someone gets tested, they could have come in contact with more than a dozen people. Although it makes sense to see that most of our new cases have had contact with known positives, that does not mean the spread is slowing at the moment. You could have already come in contact with someone who will get tested, therefore making you a contact unknowingly. Please take extra precautions during this time of high spread.”



All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website.